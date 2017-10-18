Fire guts inside of school bus parked in front of high school - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fire guts inside of school bus parked in front of high school

School bus caught fire in front of Friendship Capitol High. (Source: WAFB) School bus caught fire in front of Friendship Capitol High. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how a bus caught fire late Tuesday night.

It happened at Friendship Capitol High on North 23rd Street in Baton Rouge. According to investigators on the scene, the fire started sometime before midnight.

The bus was parked in the driveway on school property. The flames gutted the inside of the bus.

It is not believed that there was any damage to the  school, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything that can help investigators solve this mystery, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

