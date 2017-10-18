Trial date set in Ascension Parish president bribery case

A trial date has been set for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, who is accused of bribery. The judge ordered the trial to begin on March 13, 2018 following a hearing Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday morning. The Denham Springs Police Department reported it happened on I-12 West just before Juban Road around 7 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
A woman is accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend with a kitchen knife after reportedly finding a picture on his phone of him and another woman, according to police.More >>
A worker with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Courts Office is facing malfeasance charges. According to the arrest warrant, Mallory Williams, 51, of Baton Rouge, used property on three separate occasions to bond people out of jail.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
