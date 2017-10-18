Trial date set in Ascension Parish president bribery case

A trial date has been set for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, who is accused of bribery.

The judge ordered the trial to begin on March 13, 2018 following a hearing Wednesday morning.

At the last hearing, Matassa's attorney asked for the charges to be thrown out, because the man he is accused of bribing was not a proper candidate under state law.

RELATED STORIES: Ascension Parish president indicted on bribery charges

Matassa is accused of paying off Wayne Lawson to drop out of a Gonzales City Council race.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.