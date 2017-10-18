Ascension Parish president set to appear in court for another hearing in bribery case

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how a bus caught fire late Tuesday night. It happened at Friendship Capitol High on North 23rd Street in Baton Rouge.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.
The next legal step for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, who is accused of bribery. There will be a hearing Wednesday morning at 9:30. A judge could decide when and if the case goes to trial.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting several events statewide throughout October to promote the hiring of workers with disabilities in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The Iberville Parish Council voted unanimously Tuesday night, approving an ordinance to outlaw the desecration of any official flags in the parish.
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son's grave and the grave marker was gone.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.
