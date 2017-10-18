Ascension Parish president set to appear in court for another hearing in bribery case

The next legal step for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, who is accused of bribery.

There will be a hearing Wednesday morning at 9:30.

A judge could decide when and if the case goes to trial.

At the last hearing, Matassa's attorney asked for the charges to be thrown out, because the man he is accused of bribing was not a proper candidate under state law.

Matassa is accused of paying off Wayne Lawson to drop out of a Gonzales City Council race.

