Truck slams parked car into MetroPCS on Highland Road

A car was slammed into the wall of a MetroPCS store on Highland Road by a pickup truck Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17 near E Polk Street. The store is located at 2256 Highland Rd. near the Baton Rouge Police Department 2nd District.

The building does not appear to be damaged.

There is also a utility pole down. A bystander on the scene says the truck who struck the vehicle also hit the utility pole before crashing into the parked car. Highland Road is currently shut down as officials work.

Emergency officials responded to the scene. Police say injuries are minor.

