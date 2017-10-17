Ca. restaurant caught selling Popeye's chicken at hefty price; offers explanation on Facebook

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 17.More >>
The Iberville Parish Council voted unanimously Tuesday night, approving an ordinance to outlaw the desecration of any official flags in the parish.
A car was slammed into the wall of a MetroPCS store on Highland Road by a pickup truck Tuesday night.
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, Tony, died Monday.
It's been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster's on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son's grave and the grave marker was gone.
A Facebook fugitive from the metro Detroit area, who once taunted police on the social media site, surrendered Monday night and even followed through on a promise to deliver a dozen donuts.
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard's Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.
A Jonesboro woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after police say she left her one-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted.
