Second teen arrested in case of weapons, including gun, brought to school campus

A second teenage student has been arrested in connection with deadly weapons being brought to an Assumption Parish school.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says a second arrest was made Tuesday, October 17. The student arrested is a 15-year-old 10th grader.

During the continued investigation, it was found that on some point on Monday morning, the second student was in possession of the backpack of the other student arrested with full knowledge that there was a knife in the bag. The .22 caliber handgun was reportedly not in the bag at that time, however.

The second suspect was questioned while in the presence of a guardian and reportedly admitted to the crime. The 10th grader was arrested and is charged with illegal carrying of a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property. He was released to the custody of a guardian pending further proceedings.

