Family donates organs of baby who died in I-12 crash, announces funeral arrangements

The mother of a 5-month-old baby who died in car crash in Denham Springs last week tells WAFB she has donated the baby’s organs to LOPA.

Reese Graham died on October 13 from complications suffered in a crash on the evening of October 11 on I-12 in Denham Springs. Police say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs caused the crash when she rear-ended a 2006 Hyundai Tuscan driven by Gabby Madere, Reese’s mom, which caused her to then rear-end a 2005 Saturn Ion. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Denham Springs Police Department. No charges have been filed against Cowart.

Family members say after this tragic event they hope they encourage others to sign up to be an organ donor. All of the organs donated from baby Reese went to help children in need of organs.

Family members have also announced funeral arrangements for Reese Graham. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Seal Funeral Home in Denham Springs. Visitation will be held again Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial services will be held at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs. More information abou the funeral can be found by clicking here.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Reese’s family pay for funeral and medical expenses. More information about the donation page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/4kr46ko

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of any crowdfunding campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of a fundraising campaign, please contact the crowdfunding site directly or consult the site's Guarantee Policy.

