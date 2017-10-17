American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk set for Oct. 22

Local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and corporate and community members will come together to make the greatest impact to save lives and ensure no one faces breast cancer alone at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k Walk.

This noncompetitive, inspirational event, to be held at Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Oct. 22, raises awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.

Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. with the stage program to follow at 1:45 p.m. The walk will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Since 1993, more than 13 million supporters have raised more than $810 million to help end breast cancer. Today, walks are held in more than 250 communities nationwide.

According to the American Cancer Society “Cancer Facts & Figures 2017,” an estimated 3,320 women in Louisiana will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 620 will die from the disease this year.

Nationwide, 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed and 40,610 will die from the disease this year. About 2,470 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with 460 deaths.

