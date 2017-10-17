Facebook fugitive makes good on promise by turning himself in, bringing police donuts

A Facebook fugitive from the metro Detroit area, who once taunted police on the social media site, surrendered Monday night and even followed through on a promise to deliver a dozen donuts.

Facebook user Champagne Torino, whose real name is Michael Zaydel, turned himself into the Redford Township Police Department on Monday evening.

Zaydel, who was wanted for a probation violation related to a DUI and other charges, told RTPD via a Facebook message that he would turn himself in and bring a dozen donuts to the station if their “wanted” bulletin on Facebook about him got 1,000 shares.

RTPD accepted the ‘challenge’ and the post achieved the 1,000 share goal in just over an hour, police say. The post was ultimately shared over 4,000 times.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police say, Zaydel made good on his promise by turning himself into authorities, and also brought the officers donuts - and one bagel.

"Cops like donuts, whatever. I thought I'd bring them some for the inconvenience” Zaydel said. "And this is Officer Dwayne Greggs’ bagel, because he’s a bagel guy.”

The department then thanked its followers, calling the experience "fun and educational."

According to RTPD, Zaydel was arrested and booked in Redford, MI Police Jail and would have a hearing on Tuesday.

