WANTED: Man seen in surveillance footage trying checking door handles of cars

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: APSO
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a man who can be seen in surveillance footage pulling on the door handles of cars.

Officials say the unknown black male suspect was pulling on door handles in the area of South Park Avenue and Southwood Village during the morning hours of September 29.

Anyone with information should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must call immediately.

