A few more Autumn days on the way, but rain working its way back into forecast

It was a nearly perfect fall day: blue skies and sunshine, low humidity, breezy at times, and not too warm.

Skies will stay clear through the evening, overnight, and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s sunrise won’t be quite as cool as it was earlier Tuesday, but it will still be just fine with temperatures in the low 50s for the Red Stick. Expect the day to remain mainly sunny, but it does get a little warmer in the afternoon with highs around 80°. There still won’t be anything to complain about, however, since the humidity will remain on the low side.

The WAFB First Alert Forecasts for Thursday and Friday remain dry with mostly sunny skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday. Look for morning start in the mid 50s on Thursday with high in the low 80s, followed by Friday morning start in the upper 50s to near 60° and a high in the low to mid 80s. You’ll notice two things between now and Friday: a very slow warming trend along with a very slow increase in low-level humidity. Still, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all look to be nice autumn days for south Louisiana.

Unfortunately, the outlook gets wet for the weekend. We are posting rain chances at 40 percent for Saturday afternoon and early evening with a high in the low to mid 80s. Sunday looks to be the wettest day, with rain chances currently set at 70 percent. Plan for high on Sunday in the low 80s. Both weekend mornings will start in the upper 60s to near 70°, a reflection of the increased Gulf moisture being pumped into the region thanks to southerly and southeasterly winds.

Sunday’s rains will be enhanced by the approach of our next cold front; that front should pass through the Baton Rouge area late Sunday or very early Monday. For the time being, we anticipate that cold front to be in the coastal waters by early Monday’s sunrise. We will carry rain chances at 30 to 40 percent for early Monday, but expect skies to be clearing by the afternoon with high in the upper 70s the near 80°.

We do not anticipate a significant severe weather event with the Sunday/Monday front. However, we can’t rule out one or two strong to severe storms along and ahead of the advancing front as it passes through the WAFB area. In addition, our estimated rain totals from Saturday through Monday could get up to 1.5” to 2.0”, with a few places seeing noticeably higher amounts.

By Tuesday, you can plan for a less humid day under mainly sunny skies with a high around 80° or so.

More good news: all quiet in the tropics… at least for now.

