Mainieri named manager for the 2018 Collegiate National Team

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri has been named the manager for the 2018 Collegiate National Team by USA Baseball.

Congratulations Paul Mainieri for being named 2018 Team USA coach!https://t.co/pGiwXnoBs8 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) October 17, 2017

“USA Baseball is delighted to welcome Paul Mainieri to the USA Baseball coaching ranks in 2018,” Executive Director and CEO of USA Baseball Paul Seiler said in a release. “Paul has done an outstanding job over his thirty-five seasons coaching collegiate baseball and we are excited to have him bring his exceptional resume of success to our Collegiate National Team as we look to build off last season’s unprecedented achievements.”

Let the countdown to next year begin. We have officially named LSU's Paul Mainieri the 2018 CNT Manager. https://t.co/fZKyFY3F51 pic.twitter.com/2xXE2LnvdM — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) October 17, 2017

Mainieri served as an assistant coach on the Collegiate National Team in 2015.

“Words cannot adequately describe how honored and proud I am to have the opportunity to lead the USA Collegiate National Team in the summer of 2018,” said Mainieri. “It has been a goal of mine since I went in to coaching thirty-six years ago to one day coach our nation’s team and to now have that dream realized is almost overwhelming. When you pull that jersey on over your head and it says ‘USA’ across the front, your emotions are impossible to describe. We live in the greatest country in the world and I am so proud to be an American, and I also love college baseball. To combine those two things is as good as it gets for me."

This season will also be Mainieri's 11th at LSU. He has an overall record of 512-202-3 and is a four-time National Coach of the Year.

Mainieri has led the Tigers to Omaha five times, winning a National Championship in 2009 and losing a heartbreaker to Florida in 2017.

The remaining Collegiate National Team staff and schedule will be announced at a later time on USABaseball.com.

