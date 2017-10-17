Walker Police Department gets new vehicles with new, less costly design

The Walker Police Department has unveiled new marked and unmarked vehicles.

On Tuesday, October 17, Chief David Addison announced three new Ford SUV interceptors have been added to the fleet, along with two new unmarked vehicles. These new vehicles were approved by the Walker City Council back in July.

"We are grateful to the mayor and city council for approving the purchase of these new vehicles. The mayor and council have been a pleasure to work with and very accommodating with respect to the needs of the police department," said Addison.

The vehicles feature a new design, different from the one that has been in use for the last ten years.

"With the improvements we have made in the police department since my term began in January of this year and the changes we have made to enhance public safety in Walker, I thought it was only fitting that we make this design change in our vehicles to reflect that we are a different, more proactive department," said Addison. "However, changing the markings on all of our vehicles at once would be too costly. Accordingly, for the time being, the new markings will be placed on new units as we retire and replace older vehicles."

The chief says the new markings are less expensive than the ones currently used on Walker PD vehicles.

