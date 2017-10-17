Pennington Biomedical testing new diabetes medication

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is testing a new diabetes medication that may help patients lose weight.

Borne out of a need for type 2 diabetes medications that both lower blood sugar levels and lead to significant weight loss, which may slow down or even reverse type 2 diabetes, the MEDI T2D research study will assess the effectiveness of a study drug when added to metformin for the management of type 2 diabetes.

Researches will also evaluate how well the study drug reduces weight in people with type 2 diabetes.

To qualify for this study, participants should: be 18 years old or older, be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, have been taking metformin for at least 2 months prior to the screening for the study, have a body mass index between 25 and 45 and not be pregnant.

Participation in this research study will last approximately 2 years, and compensation of up to $690 is offered for completion.

To see if you qualify for this research study, complete the online screening form, call (225) 763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

