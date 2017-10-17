Postal Service reducing number of blue collection boxes

Your favorite blue mail box might not be on the corner much longer.

The U.S. Postal Service is eliminating nearly 50 of the blue collection boxes in Baton Rouge over the next several weeks.

Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Twana Barber says 30-day notice signs have been placed on the affected boxes.

“The drastic shift in Americans’ mailing habits has modified the need for blue collection boxes and prompted the Postal Service to be more strategic in its placement of these boxes across the country,” said Barber.

Single-piece First-Class mail, the type of mail more common in collection boxes, shrank from 45.9 billion pieces in 2005 to just 19.4 billion in 2016, according to Postal Service figures. The number of blue boxes in 2005 was 345,000 and dropped to 148,250 in 2016.

To locate a blue collection box nearby, customers may search an online map at www.mailboxmap.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.