Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week moving all events downtown for 2017

This year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week events will be held downtown on Tuesday, November 14 through Thursday, November 16. Organizers have moved all of the events to the downtown area to make it easier for attendees to walk between venues and to create more opportunities for “spontaneous connections.”

The annual two-day event that showcases local business leaders will also feature panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a pitch competition. Some the scheduled discussions include conversation about a women in business called “Elevate Your Brand” led by local leadership expert Dima Ghawi, a Arts Entrepreneur Summit hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, and a discussion on cybersecurity by Jeff Moulton, executive director of LSU’s Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training.

Mouton and motivational speaker and author Ryan Holiday will serve as this year's keynote speakers. BREW will conclude with the final PitchBR competition, on November 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre.

For more information on BREW, including a schedule of events click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.