LSU linebacker named Bednarik Player of the Week

Chalk up another big honor for LSU linebacker Devin White after the Tigers stunning 27-23 comeback victory against Auburn.

White has been named the Bednarik National Player of the Week after an incredible performance in Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The sophomore from Springhill, LA, finished with 15 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

The linebacker now has five consecutive double-digit tackle games after posting 15 against Auburn.

White currently leads the SEC in tackles with 77 and is averaging 11 tackles per game.

The Tigers are back in action against Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

