US Sen. John Kennedy announces $10.4 M for south Louisiana schools

Information provided by US Sen. John Kennedy

WASHINGTON, DC - US Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced today (Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017) that FEMA is granting $10.4 million in Public Assistance Funds to school districts in Livingston Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and the city of Baker.

The East Baton Rouge School Board will receive $8.3 million. The Livingston Parish School Board will receive $1.1 million. Baker Schools System will receive $1 million.

"The 2016 flooding didn’t just impact homes and businesses. It also devastated many schools," said Sen. Kennedy. "Every bit of funding counts when you’re rebuilding. I’m thankful for this funding and will continue to work with our school districts until they are whole again."

"As the East Baton Rouge Parish School District continues recovery in the aftermath of the 2016 floods, we appreciate the work of Senator John Kennedy in securing FEMA funding in the amount of $8 million," said East Baton Rouge Parish school system Supt. Warren Drake. "Senator Kennedy’s efforts are valuable in restoring school transportation services which directly benefit the students and families in our community."

"The staff, parents and students will definitely benefit from this temporary measure," said City of Baker School System Supt. Herman Brister. "We are still working very closely with FEMA and GOHSEP regarding permanent work on Baker High School and project worksheets."

"I appreciate FEMA reimbursements that continue to allow Livingston Parish Public Schools to recover from the August 2016 flooding," said Livingston Parish School Supt. Rick Wentzel.