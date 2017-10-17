34 law enforcement students graduate from CARTA

Dozens of law enforcement officials from across Louisiana celebrated a milestone Tuesday.

Officials reported 34 students from 17 different agencies were recognized for their completion of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy.

They said those who took the 426-hour course learned about law enforcement history, firearms, report writing, as well as survival techniques.

The graduates will now take what they've learned over the past 12 weeks at CARTA back to their departments and put their new skills to use.

