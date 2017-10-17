Car slams into tree, 1 injured

A law enforcement official says a serial killer was arrested in Louisiana last week after he called a sheriff's office and claimed responsibility for a string of shootings that killed three men and wounded a fourth.More >>
A law enforcement official says a serial killer was arrested in Louisiana last week after he called a sheriff's office and claimed responsibility for a string of shootings that killed three men and wounded a fourth.More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy announced Tuesday that FEMA is granting $10.4 million in Public Assistance Funds to school districts in Livingston Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and the city of Baker.More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy announced Tuesday that FEMA is granting $10.4 million in Public Assistance Funds to school districts in Livingston Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and the city of Baker.More >>
Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves joined officials with Southern University Tuesday to announce a partnership between the restaurant and the university.More >>
Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves joined officials with Southern University Tuesday to announce a partnership between the restaurant and the university.More >>
Officials reported 34 students from 17 different agencies were recognized for their completion of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy.More >>
Officials reported 34 students from 17 different agencies were recognized for their completion of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore said a man facing several charges related to a crime spree through Baton Rouge in 2014 was found guilty on nearly two dozen counts.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore said a man facing several charges related to a crime spree through Baton Rouge in 2014 was found guilty on nearly two dozen counts.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>