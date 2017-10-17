Car slams into tree, 1 injured

Great Smokey Avenue at Monterrey Boulevard in Baton Rouge (Source: Viewer)

One person was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a tree Tuesday morning, according to emergency responders at the scene.

It happened on Great Smokey Avenue at Monterrey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The condition of the injured person is unknown.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

