Week 9 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2017.

Thursday Games 

Walker     21
Live Oak     24

Church Academy     0
Northeast     41

White Castle     0
Southern Lab     64

Vandebilt     51
Morgan City     13

Central Catholic     46
Centerville     15

Loreauville     20
West St. Mary     32

Hanson Memorial     7
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte     32

Teurlings Catholic     42
Northside     13

St. Thomas More     53
Carencro     17

Rayne     28
Westgate     14

Beau Chene     31
St. Martinville     52

Breaux Bridge     27
Opelousas     7

Westlake     23
St. Louis Catholic     28

Washington-Marion     50
Lake Charles College Prep     0

Northwest     7
Eunice     14

North Vermilion     7
Kaplan     31

Notre Dame     48
Welsh     7

Kinder     46
Lake Arthur     14

Crowley     38
Port Barre     0

Jeanerette     44
Delcambre     0

Gueydan     0
Lafayette Christian     42

Friday Games

LaGrange     0    F/Forfeit
Acadiana     2

Lafayette     0    F/Forfeit
Sam Houston     2

Barbe 
Comeaux 

New Iberia 
Sulphur 

Mamou 
Church Point 

Iota 
Pine Prairie 

Catholic-New Iberia 
Ascension Episcopal 

North Central 
Westminster 

Vermilion Catholic 
Highland Baptist 

Fontainebleau 
Slidell 

St. Paul’s 
Mandeville 

Terrebonne 
H.L. Bourgeois 

Central Lafourche 
Hahnville 

Jesuit 
Destrehan 

South Lafourche 
South Terrebonne 

Northlake Christian 
Pope John Paul II 

Houma Christian 
Varnado 

