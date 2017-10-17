Week 9 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2017.
Thursday Games
Walker 21
Live Oak 24
Church Academy 0
Northeast 41
White Castle 0
Southern Lab 64
Vandebilt 51
Morgan City 13
Central Catholic 46
Centerville 15
Loreauville 20
West St. Mary 32
Hanson Memorial 7
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 32
Teurlings Catholic 42
Northside 13
St. Thomas More 53
Carencro 17
Rayne 28
Westgate 14
Beau Chene 31
St. Martinville 52
Breaux Bridge 27
Opelousas 7
Westlake 23
St. Louis Catholic 28
Washington-Marion 50
Lake Charles College Prep 0
Northwest 7
Eunice 14
North Vermilion 7
Kaplan 31
Notre Dame 48
Welsh 7
Kinder 46
Lake Arthur 14
Crowley 38
Port Barre 0
Jeanerette 44
Delcambre 0
Gueydan 0
Lafayette Christian 42
Friday Games
Glen Oaks
Belaire
Denham Springs
Central
Scotlandville
Zachary
Broadmoor
St. Amant
Catholic
Dutchtown
McKinley
East Ascension
Tara
Lutcher
Parkview Baptist
St. Michael
Plaquemine
Woodlawn
Baker
West Feliciana
Mentorship Academy
Brusly
Madison Prep
U-High
Albany
Grant
Haynes Academy
Donaldsonville
St. James
Lusher
Capitol
Port Allen
East Feliciana
Episcopal
Springfield
Amite
False River
Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Opelousas Catholic
Slaughter Community Charter
Ville Platte
Ascension Christian
Ascension Catholic
Kentwood
East Iberville
St. John
Livonia
Cecilia
Hammond
Covington
Northshore
Ponchatoula
East St. John
Thibodaux
Newman
Assumption
Ellender
E.D. White
Salmen
Franklinton
Loranger
Hannan
Bogalusa
Jewel Sumner
St. Helena
Independence
Pine
St. Thomas Aquinas
Riverside
Country Day
De La Salle
St. Charles
Berwick
Abbeville
Erath
Patterson
Oak Forest
Jackson Academy
Claiborne
Wilkinson County Christian
MAIS Playoffs
Class AA
#2 Centreville
#15 Carroll Academy
#7 Brookhaven
#10 Central Holmes
Class AAA
#4 Riverfield Academy
#13 Silliman
#5 Columbia Academy
#12 Wayne Academy
#3 Adams County Christian
#14 Lee Academy
#6 Heritage Academy
#11 Central Private
LaGrange 0 F/Forfeit
Acadiana 2
Lafayette 0 F/Forfeit
Sam Houston 2
Barbe
Comeaux
New Iberia
Sulphur
Mamou
Church Point
Iota
Pine Prairie
Catholic-New Iberia
Ascension Episcopal
North Central
Westminster
Vermilion Catholic
Highland Baptist
Fontainebleau
Slidell
St. Paul’s
Mandeville
Terrebonne
H.L. Bourgeois
Central Lafourche
Hahnville
Jesuit
Destrehan
South Lafourche
South Terrebonne
Northlake Christian
Pope John Paul II
Houma Christian
Varnado
