Sources: Suspect in rural shootings called investigators and identified himself as killer

Sources said the man arrested in connection with three murders and another shooting that left a man injured actually called and turned himself in to authorities and prosecutors explained that a fairly new provision in Louisiana's law books could be used on the accused serial killer.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how a bus caught fire late Tuesday night. It happened at Friendship Capitol High on North 23rd Street in Baton Rouge.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
The next legal step for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, who is accused of bribery. There will be a hearing Wednesday morning at 9:30. A judge could decide when and if the case goes to trial.More >>
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting several events statewide throughout October to promote the hiring of workers with disabilities in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
