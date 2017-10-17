SPCA of Livingston holds pet adoption event

Information provided by SPCA of Livingston

WALKER, LA - The SPCA of Livingston will be holding a pet adoption at the 2017 STARS Prom Craft Fair and Dog Pageant on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The event will take place at Walker Freshman High School on 13443 Burgess Avenue. Bring your family out and meet all of the sweet, furry friends looking for their forever homes. There will be a variety of puppies and adult dogs.

There will be a Dog Fashion show featuring dogs from SPCA of Livingston at 10:30 am.

There will be a Dog Pageant show beginning at 11:30. The entry is $10.00 in advance and $15.00 for the day of the event. The categories will be Halloween Costume and Best Dressed/Pageant Wear with prizes to be awarded to the top two in each category. Please come out and support this great cause. To register your dog for the pageant, please contact Bonny Tigner-Evans at bonny.evans@lpsb.org or 225-456-4133.

The SPCA of LIVINGSTON is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.The mission of the organization is to raise awareness of the plight of animals in southeastern Louisiana, to teach and foster good pet parenting practices as well as to promote spay and neuter programs to help alleviate the need to destroy healthy and adoptable pets.. The SPCA of Livingston takes in owner surrender animals through their Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender Program and from kill shelters within Livingston and the immediate surrounding parishes by direct request of shelter directors as space permits.

www.livingstonspca.com