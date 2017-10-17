Coach Odums previews game against Jackson State

Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Jackson State Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.
After a week off to rest and heal, the Jaguars (3-3, 1-1) now embark on a five week SWAC schedule that includes Grambling State and Prairie View.
|SWAC WEST TOP 3
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|GRAMBLING STATE
|2-0
|5-1
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|2-2
|5-4
|SOUTHERN
|1-1
|3-3
Southern is on a roll, beating Fort Valley State 31-14 and Alabama A&M 35-14.
On the other hand, Jackson State is looking for their first win of the season. The Tigers are 0-6 overall and 0-2 in SWAC play.
The Tigers are giving up 37 points a game on defense, while scoring only 13 points a game on offense.
Jackson State is being outscored 104 to 29 in the second half on their games this season.
Kickoff between Jags and Tigers is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Jackson, MS.
