Coach Odums previews game against Jackson State

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Jackson State Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.

After a week off to rest and heal, the Jaguars (3-3, 1-1)  now embark on a five week SWAC schedule that includes Grambling State and Prairie View.

SWAC WEST TOP 3 SWAC OVERALL
GRAMBLING STATE 2-0 5-1
PRAIRIE VIEW 2-2 5-4
SOUTHERN 1-1 3-3

Southern is on a roll, beating Fort Valley State 31-14 and Alabama A&M 35-14.

On the other hand, Jackson State is looking for their first win of the season. The Tigers are 0-6 overall and 0-2 in SWAC play.

The Tigers are giving up 37 points a game on defense, while scoring only 13 points a game on offense.

Jackson State is being outscored 104 to 29 in the second half on their games this season.

Kickoff between Jags and Tigers is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Jackson, MS.

