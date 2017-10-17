Raising Cane's announces partnership with Southern University

Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves will join officials with Southern University on Tuesday to announce a partnership between the restaurant and the university.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Raising Cane's location on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

Organizers said the Southern University Marching Band will kick off the event with a performance and the announcement will follow.

