Greater Baton Rouge State Fair set to return for 52nd year

As an oil platform on Lake Ponchartrain was engulfed in flames during the late hours of Sunday night, an alert went out to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center. As the region's only certified burn center, it was likely their skills would be needed. By Monday morning, two of the seven victims of the explosion were in their care.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 16.More >>
The 52nd annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is set to return October 26 with eleven days of entertainment and activities for the whole family.More >>
The Animal Legal Defense Fund announced Monday night they are "deeply saddened" by the reported death of Tony the Tiger, a Siberian-Bengal tiger that was kept in a cage at a truck stop in Grosse Tete.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
Running in high heels for 26.2 miles? A Tennessee woman did it better than an anyone else ever has.More >>
