Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off for 52nd year

The 52nd annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off October 26 with 11 days of entertainment and activities for the whole family.

Each day of the fair will feature the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Swifty Swine Pig Racing, Noah's Way Petting Zoo, a giant TV screen, and live music. There will also be karaoke contests on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31.

During the weekends, each Saturday will feature a Lego Build Extravaganza for kids ages 7 to 13. There will be individual and team competitions. Space is limited, so come early!

Also on Saturdays, there will be drone racing. Drones will fly at high speeds through an obstacle course.

The fair also features agricultural shows on the weekends, a robotics competition, more than 40 rides, and unique fair food. New this year there will be nitrogen frozen cereal.

Proceeds from the fair are given back to the community in the form of scholarships and grants to non-profit organizations that work with children and families. The total amount of donations collected from the fair has now gone past $4 million.

