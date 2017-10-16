Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off for 52nd year

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
Powerball reports the winning ticket for the $191 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana. Officials have not said exactly where in the state the ticket was sold, but it was the only ticket that matched all of the numbers.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House. President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session. It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.More >>
The 52nd annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off October 26 with 11 days of entertainment and activities for the whole family.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
