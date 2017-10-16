Group 'deeply saddened' by reported death of tiger kept at truck stop in Grosse Tete

Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves will join officials with Southern University on Tuesday to announce a partnership between the restaurant and the university.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 17.More >>
The Animal Legal Defense Fund announced Monday night it is "deeply saddened" by the reported death of Tony the Tiger, a Siberian-Bengal tiger that was kept in a cage at a truck stop in Grosse Tete.More >>
With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, JCPenney is preparing to hire 600 seasonal employees throughout Louisiana.More >>
Iberville Parish officials are set to discuss a law that would prohibit people from burning or defacing a US flag, possibly resulting in jail time. Iberville Parish City Council members will discuss a city ordinance against flag desecration during Tuesday's meeting.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
