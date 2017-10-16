Animal Legal Defense Fund saddened by reported death of tiger kept at truck stop in Grosse Tete

The Animal Legal Defense Fund announced Monday night they are "deeply saddened" by the reported death of Tony the Tiger, a Siberian-Bengal tiger that was kept in a cage at a truck stop in Grosse Tete.

For more than seven years, the organization has worked to have Tony freed from the Tiger Truck Stop. The group first obtained a judgement in 2012 prohibiting the state from issuing any future permits for Tony to remain in captivity. However, the group long felt Tony should have been moved to a reputable sanctuary rather than be kept at the truck stop.

"Tony's tragic death demonstrates how our legal system leaves wildlife, including members of endangered species like Tony, extremely vulnerable to exploitation by incompetent or uncaring individuals," said executive director of Animal Legal Defense Fund, Stephen Wells.

The group says they will continue to fight for other animals who may have been mistreated.

There are reportedly candles outside of Tony's cage as well. We have reached out to the Tiger Truck Stop for comment and they had not responded as of the time this story was posted.

