15-year-old student arrested for having gun, knife, and razor blades on school campus

A 15-year-old 9th grade student has been arrested for reportedly having an assortment of weapons, including a gun, on a school campus.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says on Monday morning, a faculty member contacted the school resource officer and said a handgun had been found in a bathroom. The deputy found the weapon, which was a .22 caliber handgun.

As part of the investigation faculty members were interviewed and surveillance footage was reviewed. Based on that information, a teen was identified as the suspect. The teen was questioned in the presence of a guardian and reportedly admitted to bringing the gun to school. Investigators also reportedly found a knife and razor blades, as well as an assortment of masks in the student's backpack.

The juvenile was arrested and is charged with:

Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Illegal carrying of weapons

Carrying of a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property

The juvenile in question is being held pending judicial proceedings.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.