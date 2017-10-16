Roofers pause for national anthem played at nearby football game

A photo of three roofers in Maine who paused while the national anthem played at a high school nearby their job site has gone viral.

The photo, posted on Facebook over the weekend by user Michelle Lyons Cossar, shows the three roofers with their hands across their chests as the national anthem played at Waterville High School during a football game.

According to Cossar's post, the men could hear the anthem play due to how close they were to the school and be seen from the stands at the game.

"From behind the stands, we hear, 'Hey, look! They aren't kneeling.' When I turn to see who said it, this is what I saw...three men roofing a house and respecting the flag," Cossar said in the post.

Several other people had taken pictures of the patriotic act and shared on social media platforms, with hopes the photo would go viral and recognized by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and others.

