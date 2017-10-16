Cool, fall weather finally here; another cold front on the way for the weekend

We told you it was coming, and indeed it looks like fall weather has finally arrived!

Once the morning showers moved out of the way, the skies cleared quickly and the north winds delivered a much less humid air mass to the area. Monday’s morning start of 60° at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport is the lowest temperature that we’ve seen since September 12, and Monday’s highs in the mid 70s are among the lowest afternoon readings we’ve seen since August 28.

But that’s not all! It is going to feel almost chilly for many of us overnight and into Tuesday morning with lows dipping down into the 40s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Those will be the lowest temperatures for the Red Stick since early April! In fact, the kids may want sweaters and jackets for the bus stops in the morning, and that’s the first time I’ve used those two words in about six months.

After that very cool morning start, we can expect sunshine throughout the day. Tuesday’s high will be a little warmer than it was Monday as afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 70s to around 80° for Capital City. Skies will stay clear through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with Wednesday morning lows in the low 50s for metro Baton Rouge.

Wednesday will be another beauty with sunshine all day long and a high temperature around 80° to the lower 80s. And the good stuff keeps coming with mostly sunny skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the low 80s for both days. For the time being, we’re carrying a 10 percent chance of afternoon showers on Friday, but don’t let that change your Friday plans!

Rain starts to come back into the forecast in a meaningful way over the weekend, along with a return of Gulf humidity. The WAFB First Alert Forecast calls for morning starts in the 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Set Saturday’s rain chance at 20 to 30 percent and then plan on 50/50 rain chances on Sunday.

Our next cold front will be heading our way over the weekend and should push through the area on Monday. Keep a 40 percent chance of rain in the forecast for Monday, mainly during the first part of the day, with a high on Monday around 80°.

It’s a little too early to make any confident statements about the severe weather threat with our next front, but at this point, it looks like the potential is relatively low. In addition, our current guidance is suggesting that most neighborhoods will see less than 1 inch of rain over the three-day period (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday).

In the tropics, the remnants of Ophelia have pounded Ireland with strong, damaging winds and are now headed into Scotland. Elsewhere in the Basin, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a broad disturbance in the western Atlantic, Invest 92L, with a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days. Regardless of the development potential, 92L is not going to be a threat for the U.S. or Canada, but could be a problem for Bermuda.

