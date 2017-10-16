Waitr to start Thanksgiving food drive to feed needy families in the community

Popular food delivery app, Waitr, is starting a new Thanksgiving food drive to help feed the needy in the communities they serve.

When ordering food from the app, users will have the option to help feed a family in their own community with a donation. The program, called Share Thanksgiving, allows users to click the Donate a Meal button after ordering. If they choose to do so, users can can choose a dollar amount from $2 to $10. Waitr and participating restaurant partners will also match a portion of customer donations.

Using these donations, Waitr will deliver free, hot meals prepared by local restaurants to hungry families during the week of Thanksgiving.

"While Thanksgiving is typically a time to reflect on how fortunate we are, there are also many people who unfortunately need help putting food on their tables. We're so grateful for our customers and restaurant partners, whose combined efforts will assist us in making this Thanksgiving a day of hope for those in need," said Chris Meaux, CEO and founder of Waitr.

With more than 2,500 restaurant partners and a presence in more than 100 cities, Share Thanksgiving will be a major undertaking for the southeast region. "Our goal is to ensure none of our neighbors go hungry this Thanksgiving," said Meaux.

Waitr was launched in Lake Charles in 2015. For more, click here.

