Emergency officials respond to fire at Back Yard Burgers

The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at Back Yard Burgers on N Mall Drive.

The call went out just after 4 p.m. on Monday, October 16. At least five fire trucks responded to the scene. EMS officials also responded to the call and were on standby, however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was reportedly under control within 15 minutes. Officials with St. George Fire Department say the fire started in the kitchen area and spread to the roof of the building.

