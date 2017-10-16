Gov. Edwards' request for Harvey aid approved by president

Governor John Bel Edwards' request for federal assistance for areas affected by Tropical Storm Harvey was approved Monday by President Donald Trump.

The storm made landfall in Louisiana in August as a tropical storm, just five days hitting Texas as a Category 4.

"We appreciate this support from our federal partners. Our communities in southwest Louisiana were impacted by Harvey while we worked to keep our residents and residents in Texas safe. We urge FEMA to consider our entire request in order to help our citizens recover and become more resilient," said GOHSEP director, Jim Waskom.

Parishes approved for Public Assistance (PA) include:

Allen

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

Natchitoches

Red River

Sabine

St. Charles

Vernon

PA for emergency protective measures was approved for the following parishes:

Acadia

Assumption

DeSoto

Iberia

Jefferson Davis

Lafourche

Lafayette

Plaquemine

Rapides

St. Mary

Vermillion

In addition to PA approval, hazard mitigation assistance was approved in all areas of the state impacted by Harvey. Hazard mitigation is any action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural disasters. The state's request for Individual Assistance is still under review.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.