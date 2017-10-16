Survey says Louisiana's favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

According to a recent survey by Offers.com, Louisiana's favorite Halloween candy is none other than the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

In fact, 32 percent of the country says their favorite Halloween candy is also Reese's. The Reese's Cup is the favorite candy for most states in the country. The 2017 survey also found the average consumer in the U.S. spends more than $75 on candy, costumes, and other Halloween essentials.

Most people say they will be spending Halloween night passing out candy or trick-or-treating; no surprise there. And most people start decorating for the holiday about halfway through the month.

Other results of the survey included:

Favorite Halloween Candy

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - 32%

Kit Kat - 19%

M&Ms - 17%

Twix - 18%

Nerds - 7%

Lollipops - 6%

Favorite Halloween Traditions

Passing out candy/trick-or-treating - 35%

Decorating - 17%

Carving pumpkins - 17%

Throwing/going to a party - 12%

Dressing up - 12%

Going to a haunted house - 7%

Favorite Halloween Costumes

Classic (Witch, Mummy, Frankenstein, etc) - 31%

TV Character (Arya Stark, Mr. Robot, etc) - 16%

Movie Character (Baby Driver, Ron Burgundy, etc) - 15%

Super Hero/Villain (Batman, The Joker, etc) - 14%

Animal (Penguin, Dog,etc) - 13%

Sports Persona (Tom Brady, Mascot, etc) - 11%

For the full results of the survey, click here.

