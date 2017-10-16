Man arrested for reportedly walking into bar with samurai sword

The Ponchatoula Police Department reports a man has been arrested for walking in to a bar holding a samurai sword.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday, October 15 around 2 a.m.

During the investigation, it was found that earlier in the night, the man, identified as Shawn Verret, was involved in a verbal altercation with another man inside the Stray Cats bar and was asked to leave. Verret then walked to his car and came back into the bar a short time later wearing a mask, carrying a samurai sword. Verret was once again asked to leave the bar.

Officers arrived at the bar and found the mask and sword. They say no one was injured in the incident. Verret was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of weapons, wearing a mask in a public place, terrorizing, and failure to appear on warrants throughout Ponchatoula.

Verret, who is a convicted felon, has a long criminal history that goes back to 1994, officials say. He's been arrested for numerous burglaries, possession of illegal drugs, domestic abuse battery, and four armed robberies, among other charges.

