13-year-old girl secretly gives birth, leaves baby on woman's doorstep

A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, the baby was discovered Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8:43 a.m.

The homeowner, a teacher, heard a knock at the door. When she opened her door, she saw the baby, umbilical cord still attached, on the ground.

"She was considered full term," said Dunn. "She gave birth to the baby by herself in the bedroom of her home."

The teen reportedly hid the pregnancy from her family. The baby weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and is currently in the custody of the state.

The father of the child is also 13-years-old.

According to the Louisiana Safe Haven Law, if you are unable to care for your baby and the baby’s well-being is in danger, you can bring the newborn to an emergency designated facility. This applies for the first 60 day. This allows the parents to give up custody of the newborn with no questions asked.

