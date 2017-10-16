Baton Rouge business owner shares her #MeToo story of sexual assault

Popular food delivery app, Waitr, is starting a new Thanksgiving food drive to help feed the needy in the communities they serve.More >>
The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at Back Yard Burgers on N Mall Drive.More >>
BREC will be hosting a day of outdoor and boating activities at the grand opening of its Highland Road Park Boat Launch on Sunday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.More >>
Gonzales city leaders are looking for fresh ways to build a new conference center and gymnasium for youth recreation after voters knocked down a half cent sales tax proposal.More >>
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning for the new Ascension Parish Multi-Sports Complex.More >>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The owner of an Auburn ice cream store is reacting after a weekend death in which a 3-year-old girl fell into the store's grease trap and drowned.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
