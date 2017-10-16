LSU DB thanks fans for Saturday's support against Auburn

Tiger Stadium went into a frenzy Saturday afternoon when LSU beat Auburn 27-23 in an historic comeback.

Does that loud LSU crowd help the Tiger players?

Defensive back Donte Jackson says yes it does and that's why he came to LSU.

Saturday in Death Valley was something special... pic.twitter.com/ZaNhY9ETeH — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 16, 2017



Jackson has 25 tackles, six pass breakups, six passes defensed and a quarterback hurry this season for the Tigers.

LSU travels to play Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

