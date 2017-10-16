LSU's Chark, White earn SEC weekly honors

LSU wide receiver DJ Chark and linebacker Devin White earned SEC honors this week after LSU's historic comeback win against No. 10 Auburn.
Chark was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week and White was named Defensive Player of the Week.
75-yd punt return for a TD; led LSU with five receptions for 150 yds.@LSUfootball's @DJChark82 is the #SECFB Co-Offensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/jMMbITeLC1— SEC (@SEC) October 16, 2017
Chark had five receptions for 150 yards and a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The punt return cut Auburn's lead to 23-21 and sparked LSU's 27-23 rally.
5th consecutive double-digit tackle game with career-high 15 tackles.@LSUfootball's @DevinWhite__40 is the #SECFB Defensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/gkTkVMjVnj— SEC (@SEC) October 16, 2017
White continued his incredible 2017 season with his fifth consecutive double-digit tackle game and a career-high 15 tackles.
The linebacker had a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Auburn.
White leads the SEC with 77 tackles and is averaging 11 tackles per game.
The Tigers are back in action against Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford.
