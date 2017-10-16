Jury finds man guilty on most charges from 2014 crime spree

District Attorney Hillar Moore said a man facing charges related to a crime spree through Baton Rouge in 2014 was found guilty on nearly two dozen counts.

Andre Young, 22, of Baton Rouge, was convicted on 22 of 24 counts.

"This is an extremely violent man who will be off the streets for good," Moore stated.

Young was found guilty of the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder (2 counts)

Aggravated rape (2 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping ( 2 counts)

Armed robbery (10 counts)

Attempted armed robbery (4 counts)

Simple burglary (2 counts)

A sentencing date has not been set.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Young and two accomplices went on a crime spree that started on Sunday, July 27 at 4:30 a.m. in which multiple people were robbed, some at gunpoint.

Detectives said Young kidnapped and raped two women. He is also shot at a man who was leaving his home.

Police reported finding him hiding under a house after he bailed out of a car during a chase.

