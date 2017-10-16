Copy-'The Force' is strong in Parma as residents unveil towering Star Wars' robot

Most people aren't working on Halloween decorations in April, but then again, most people aren't the Meyer family from Parma.

They celebrate their favorite holiday, the biggest way they knew how.

When driving up and down Luelda Avenue, it's stop-and-go traffic at times.

Everyone wants to see Nick Meyer's latest Halloween decoration.

“That is an imperial armored transporter from ('Star Wars: Episode V - The) Empire Strikes Back,'” said Meyer.

Star Wars' fans would know the official name for the towering rover: an AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport).

Seven years ago, Meyer and his family started the tradition of building a Halloween display in the front yard.

“I love it, I encourage it,” said Nick's wife Becky Meyer.

It gets bigger every year.

“I liked the clowns we did one year. Last year we did 'Friday the 13th' cabin, that was one of my favorites,” Becky said.

“Last year was pretty awesome, and he topped it,” said next door neighbor, Amber Johnson.

One would think some neighbors might not want to stare at a two-story Star Wars robot for a few weeks, you'd be wrong.

“No, this is our fourth year living next door to them, and we love it,” Johnson said.

People will continue to stop to look and snap pictures until the first week of November.

Then it's brainstorming time to find a theme for next year.

“Who knows what he's going to come up with next year,” Johnsons said.

The Meyer's always have a big party for Halloween.

They say they are going to put out a suggestion box for their creation for next year.

