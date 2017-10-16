Log truck overturns on Church St. in Zachary, driver cited

Crews had to clean up a big mess on LA 64 (Church Street) in Zachary after a truck hauling logs overturned and is blocking the roadway.

The Zachary Police Department reported it happened Monday at Newell Street, which is between LA 964 (Old Scenic Highway) and the Live Oak Trace Subdivision, around 8 a.m.

Police said the driver of that truck ran a red light and rolled over, spilling the logs across the road. They added the truck also hit a car and two people inside appeared to have minor injuries.

Police Chief David McDavid said the driver of the big rig will be cited for running the red light and for the load not being properly secured. He added drivers need to be more cautious.

"Zachary is growing right now," McDavid said. "We need people to abide by the speed laws, stop signs, red lights. You know, we're probably up to 17,000 people right now in that area. We need to just slow down."

