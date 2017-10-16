Log truck overturns on Church St. in Zachary

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirmed Monday morning there is an overturned log truck on Church Street.

It is located at Newell Street, which is between LA 964 (Old Scenic Highway) and the Live Oak Trace Subdivision.

Police said the westbound lanes of Church Street are completely blocked. They are directing traffic around the area.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

