Lunch with Coach O - Ole Miss Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recapped the dramatic comeback win over Auburn and previewed the upcoming matchup with Ole Miss in Oxford during his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference Monday.

KICKOFF: Saturday at 6:15 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, MS)

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 60-41-4

LAST MEETING: LSU - 38, Ole Miss - 21 (Oct. 22, 2016 in Tiger Stadium)

Orgeron credited the offense with making big plays when it needed them. He added special teams played a big part in the win over Auburn.

"Russell Gage came up to me at halftime and said, 'We got this.'"

He also said the touchdown near the end of the first half gave everyone a big lift.

"He called the game with ice in his veins," Orgeron said of defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

Orgeron said linebacker Arden Key still has a ways to go, but he made a great play at the end of the game.

He added offensive lineman KJ Malone is questionable for the game against Ole Miss.

"This team has learned how to forget about a bad play and move on to the next play," Orgeron said.

He also said he believes defensive backs Kevin Tolliver II and Donte Jackson played their best game of the season. He added Jackson turned things up after the loss to Troy. He explained Jackson turned it up in practice and meetings. He noted other guys see that and follow it.

Orgeron thanked the crowd and credited the fans with helping to cause problems for Auburn in the second half. He also praised the former players like Tre'Davious White, La'el Collins, Brandon LaFell and others who were on the sidelines Saturday cheering on the team and getting the crowd involved.

"I'm proud of [place kicker] Connor Culp. I really am. He went through some adversary and he rose above it," Orgeron said.

Orgeron has history with Ole Miss, where he served as head coach at in 2005. His tenure ended shortly after a disappointing 2007 season, finishing with an 0-8 SEC record and a 3-9 overall record. This will be Orgeron's first return to Ole Miss as the Tigers' head coach.

LSU (5-2, 2-1 SEC) is back in the top 25 after a 27-24 win over Auburn. Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 57-35 win over Vanderbilt.

