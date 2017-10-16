Lunch with Coach O - Ole Miss Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will recap the dramatic comeback win over Auburn and preview the upcoming matchup with Ole Miss in Oxford during his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

KICKOFF: Saturday at 6:15 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, MS)

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 60-41-4

LAST MEETING: LSU - 38, Ole Miss - 21 (Oct. 22, 2016 in Tiger Stadium)

Orgeron has history with Ole Miss, where he served as head coach at in 2005. His tenure ended shortly after a disappointing 2007 season, finishing with an 0-8 SEC record and a 3-9 overall record. This will be Orgeron's first return to Ole Miss as the Tigers' head coach.

LSU (5-2, 2-1 SEC) is back in the top 25 after a 27-24 win over Auburn. Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 57-35 win over Vanderbilt.

