Ribbon-cutting held for new Ascension Parish Multi-Sports Complex

Posted by WAFB Staff
Lamar Dixon Multi-Sports Complex (Source: WAFB) Lamar Dixon Multi-Sports Complex (Source: WAFB)
GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning for the new Ascension Parish Multi-Sports Complex.

The event was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales around 9 a.m.

The $4.5 million complex has seven soccer fields and can be used for outdoor events in the off-season.

