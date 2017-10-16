Ribbon-cutting held for new Ascension Parish Multi-Sports Complex

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning for the new Ascension Parish Multi-Sports Complex.

The event was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales around 9 a.m.

We couldn’t have asked for better weather for this ribbon cutting and soccer demo. Talk about a good morning! pic.twitter.com/3go8IIAnqp — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) October 16, 2017

The $4.5 million complex has seven soccer fields and can be used for outdoor events in the off-season.

