Bedroom catches fire due to electrical malfunction, firefighters say

The bedroom of a home caught fire Sunday night due to an electrical malfunction, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Yazoo Street north of I-10, near South Acadian Thruway, around 9:30 p.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the bedroom where the fire started, but the rest of the home had smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.

