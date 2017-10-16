WAFB receives 8 EMMY nominations, including 'Best Newscast'

WAFB-TV has been honored with eight nominations in the prestigious EMMY Awards competition, including a nomination for best newscast.

The EMMY Awards are presented by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Orlando on December 2.

The WAFB nominees include:

BEST NEWSCAST - "WAFB 9NEWS AT 5", Heather Phung producer

HUMAN INTEREST - "Backyard of Nathan Harvey", Greg Meriwether & Derron Daquano

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT - "The Matassa Files", Cheryl Mercedes & Robert Hollins

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT - "Fake News", Kiran Chawla & Robert Hollins

SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE - "Louisiana Rising - Flood Relief Concert", Christopher Blades

TALENT - ANCHOR - WEATHER - "Historic August Flood Coverage", Steve Caparotta

PHOTOGRAPHER - Robert Hollins

WRITING - Greg Meriwether

The full list of nominees can be found here: https://suncoastchapter.org/files/2017/10/2017_SuncoastNominees.pdf

